The Lion King announces gala to celebrate 20 years in the West End

A special performance will mark 20 years of The Lion King in the West End.

The Lion King has entertained over 16 million theatregoers in the last 20 years. It remains the West End's best-selling stage production and sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. A team of more than 50 performers on-stage and 100 crew off-stage play every night to up to 2,200 people at the Lyceum Theatre.

The gala will support the Elton John AIDS Foundations and the Royal Academy of Music.

The multi-award-winning musical is also embarking on a second UK and Ireland tour, opening at The Bristol Hippodrome on 7 September and moving on to the Edinburgh Playhouse from 5 December. Further dates will be announced in due course.

The 20th-anniversary gala will take place on 19 October at the Lyceum Theatre.