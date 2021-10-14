The Lemon Table starring Ian McDiarmid – first look

Production images for The Lemon Table, starring Star Wars star Ian McDiarmid.

Co-directed by Michael Grandage and Titas Halder, the show is based on Julian Barnes' story of the same name, adapted for performance by McDiarmid. It is split into two parts and celebrates a love of music, live performance, and life itself.

It has set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Paule Constable and sound design by Ella Wahlström. The piece will open at Salisbury Playhouse (part of Wiltshire Creative) on 15 October, with a preview on 14 October, before touring to Sheffield Theatres, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, HOME Manchester, Cambridge Arts Theatre and Malvern Theatres.

Ian McDiarmid

© Marc Brenner

