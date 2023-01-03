The Lehman Trilogy prepares for its West End return – in photos

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming West End return of The Lehman Trilogy, featuring an entirely new UK cast.

Produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, Sam Mendes' celebrated production will run for a limited 17-week season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 January until 20 May, with an opening night set for 8 February.

The show's Broadway transfer triumphed in the prestigious Best Play category at Radio City Music Hall as part of its collection of prizes, with actor Simon Russell Beale also receiving his first-ever Tony Award.

Nigel Lindsay and Michael Balogun

© Mark Douet

Appearing in this new London run of the show will be Michael Balogun (Death of England – Delroy) as Emanuel Lehman, Hadley Fraser (City of Angels) as Mayer Lehman, and Nigel Lindsay (Woman In Mind) as Henry Lehman, alongside pianist Yshani Perinpanayagam.

The understudies are Ravi Aujla as Emanuel Lehman, Will Harrison-Wallace as Mayer Lehman and Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman. Erika Gundesen is the understudy pianist.

Hadley Fraser

© Mark Douet

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, the play tells the tale of the powerful banking Lehman dynasty as they ascend to, before rapidly descending from, power.

It was first seen in the UK at the National Theatre before transferring to the West End. Sarah Crompton gave it a glowing review, saying "across three hours, and three acts, three magnificent actors conjure the story of the three Lehman brothers."

Set design is by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, with casting by Jessica Ronane, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Michael Balogun

© Mark Douet

Nigel Lindsay

© Mark Douet