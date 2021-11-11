The Jungle Book at the Watermill – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images for The Watermill's production of The Jungle Book have been released.

Playing from Thursday 18 November to Friday 31 December, the production will stage "Pyjama Performances", set to begin at 5pm in order to give young audiences members a "bedtime story" experience. These will take place on Sundays 19 and 26 December, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Friday 31 December.

Peter Ashmore will star as Shere Khan alongside Alexander Bean as Kaa / Councilor Wolf, Philippa Hogg as Bagheera, Guido Garcia Lueches as Tabaqui, Rowena Lennon as Baloo, and Karishma Young as Mowgli.

Joining Jackson Greaves on the creative team are Sanah Ahsan as poet and lyricist, Annie Southall as assistant director, Priya Patel Appleby as dramaturg, and composition by Dom Coyote.

Set and costume design is by Jasmine Swan, with lighting design by Andrew Exeter. The stage management team are Alex Berridge Schuter (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Isabelle Moore (ASM).

Lixi Chivas is audio describing and is one of two BSL integrated performers. The second BSL integrated performer, still to be confirmed, will be a deaf sign performer.

