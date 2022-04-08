The Handmaid's Tale in the West End – first look photos

First look photos have been released for the ENO's new staging of The Handmaid's Tale.

Poul Ruders' adaptation of Margaret Atwood's seminal text was last performed at the London Coliseum in 2003 when it received its first English language debut.

It will mark the debut of Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin in a non-singing role. Also appearing in the show are mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Offred, soprano Emma Bell as Aunt Lydia, bass-baritone Robert Hayward as The Commander, contralto Avery Amereau as Serena Joy, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Nick, soprano Rhian Lois as Janine/Ofwarren, soprano Pumeza Matshikiza as Moira, soprano Elin Pritchard as Ofglen, mezzo-soprano Madeleine Shaw as Rita, tenor Alan Oke as The Doctor, mezzo-soprano Susan Bickley as Offred's Mother, and tenor John Findon as Luke.

The ENO's artistic director Annilese Miskimmon will be making her ENO directorial debut with the piece, while the creative team also features set and costume designer Annemarie Woods with Paule Constable as lighting designer, Imogen Knight as movement director and intimacy coordinator, Akhila Krishnan as video designer, and Yvonne Gilbert as the sound designer.

It runs until 14 April.

Pumeza Matshikiza, Rhian Lois, Kate Lindsey

© Catherine Ashmore

Kate Lindsey, Pumeza Matshikiza

© Catherine Ashmore

Rhian Lois

© Catherine Ashmore

Kate Lindsey, Elin Pritchard

© Catherine Ashmore

Kate Lindsey

© Catherine Ashmore

John Findon

© Catherine Ashmore

The Handmaid's Tale

© Catherine Ashmore

Frederick Ballentine

© Catherine Ashmore

The Handmaid's Tale

© Catherine Ashmore

The Handmaid's Tale

© Catherine Ashmore

Avery Amereau, Emma Bell

© Catherine Ashmore

Camille Cottin

© Catherine Ashmore

Avery Amereau

© Catherine Ashmore

The Handmaid's Tale

© Catherine Ashmore

The Handmaid's Tale

© Catherine Ashmore

Avery Amereau

© Catherine Ashmore

Camille Cottin

© Catherine Ashmore