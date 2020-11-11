The Grinch musical broadcast further casting and creative team confirmed

Further casting has been confirmed for Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, which is being prepared for broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The production is currently set to air on NBC from the north London space on 9 December at 8pm EST, with Matthew Morrison in the titular role alongside Denis O'Hare as old Max, Booboo Stewart as young Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

Confirmed as also appearing in the piece are Ako Mitchell, Amy Ellen Richardson, Claire Machin, Gary Wilmot, Joseph Prouse, Lisa Mathieson, Billy Nevers, Gevenieve Nicole, Bobbie Little, Callum Train, Kirsty Ingram, Idriss Kargbo, Rebecca Louis, Joe Allen, Francesca Mills, Kanon Narumi, Chantelle Tonoleti, Tafari Edwards, Alfie Murray, Erin Rushidi, Bebe Massey, Kayleen Nguema, Lyla Toplass and Louie Gray.

NBC has a penchant for live broadcasts, with the likes of Rent, Hairspray and more being made available in the past. Many of these shows also end up on UK screens.

The Grinch Musical! has book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas".

Simon Friend, executive producer of Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical! commented: "This utterly joyous show marks an exciting collaboration with NBC, who have championed this project at a time in which theatre has been so dreadfully affected by the pandemic. It has been a hugely rewarding partnership with Lee and Penny Lane, and a thrilling next step for the company's screen projects, alongside the soon-to-be-released film of Florian Zeller's The Father."

The piece is staged by director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, costume design by Soutra Gilmour, and choreography by Lizzi Gee. Further creatives are to be revealed.