The Great Gatsby to reopen in the heart of the West End from September

The hit immersive production of The Great Gatsby will return to Immersive LDN from 16 September.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, the piece tells the story of a fractious romance against the backdrop of '20s New York.

Casting for the piece is to be revealed, with the show created and directed by Alexander Wright. Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are associate directors, while Choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee asaAssistant choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley.

The original score was composed and produced by Glen Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangement and additional composition by David Sims.

With tickets on sale below, the show will have an opening night on 24 September – F Scott Fitzgerald's 125th birthday.

Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said: "Gatsby is back! After a herculean effort of pathfinding for the sector throughout 2020 we are elated to be bringing one of London's landmark productions back to the stage. We are thrilled to be reviving this production in its original, effervescent glory and incredibly grateful for the hard work and never-ending belief of our team. It is most certainly time for our audiences to enjoy the roaring '20s."

The original production was created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

Tickets are on sale below.