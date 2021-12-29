The Frozen easter egg in Encanto

It's pretty well established that Lin-Manuel Miranda loves an easter-egg – I mean, have you seen tick, tick...BOOM!? (If no, well, you should) – but he's also managed to pepper a cheeky one into new Disney amimated musical Encanto, which was released on Disney Plus earlier this week.

Encanto has already wowed critics and at the box office, so it should be pretty high on your festive watch list. The soundtrack is also whopping good stuff.

But, sitting through the credits, what bugged us was the inclusion of Frozen, namely the iconic song "Let It Go", penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Now, we never like to let a matter lie, so after scouring through the film once more (the joys of streaming) we spotted the reference to "Let It Go" in the piece.

It comes just during the climax of the movie, during a certain family reunion. Delving into mild spoilers, the character of Bruno bellows the phrase "Let It Go" as he makes amends with his two sisters (one of whom, funnily enough, has the ability to alter the weather).

It's a blink and you'll miss it moment, and it's quite nice that Miranda has credited his writing peers given many may not immediately make the link.

Encanto follows a family of super-powered beings who start to see their lives, and special abilities, crumble away.

Did you spot any other easter eggs in Encanto? Let us know. You can watch the movie via Disney Plus now.

Watch our chats with the Encanto team here: