The Duchess of Malfi at the Almeida full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the Almeida's upcoming production of The Duchess of Malfi.

Rebecca Frecknall (the Oliver Award-winning Summer and Smoke, Three Sisters) will direct the revenge tragedy, about the fateful marriage of duchess Giovanna d'Aragona and the scheming plots of those in the court around her.

Olivier Award-nominee Lydia Wilson will return to the Almeida following her performance in King Charles III to take on the lead role. and will be joined by Khalid Abdalla, Hadassah Allen, Leo Bill, Jersey Blu Georgia, Ioanna Kimbook, Michael Marcus, Ciarán Owens, Shalini Peiris, Jack Riddiford, Jethro Skinner and Kalungi Ssebandeke.

Frecknall's production will have design by Chloe Lamford, costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles and sound by George Dennis. The piece will run from Monday 2 December until Saturday 18 January 2020.