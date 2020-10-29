Images released from Moira Buffini and Simon Stone's new Netflix film The Dig
The upcoming film has a variety of stage stars on board
Images have been released from the starry Netflix film The Dig, which is set to star Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, along with Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan.
Though a release date is still to be revealed, the piece comes with a wad of stagey clout – the screenplay is written by Moira Buffini (Handbagged) and is directed by Simon Stone (responsible for the award-winning revival of Yerma at the Young Vic with Billie Piper).
The Dig will be released as a film and via Netflix, with the plot following one of the most famous archaeological experiences in British history – the discovery an an Anglo-Saxon burial ship in Suffolk. It is based on the novel by John Preston.
It is set to be, pun entirely intended, a ground-breaking watch.