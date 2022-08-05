The Devil Wears Prada musical – first look photos

The Devil Wears Prada will run for a limited engagement to 21 August, at Broadway In Chicago's James M Nederlander Theatre.

Directed by Anna D Shapiro, the new musical features a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

It stars Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

Megan Masako Haley and Taylor Iman Jones

© Joan Marcus

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel and the subsequent film, The Devil Wears Prada has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics), book by Kate Wetherhead, direction by Anna D. Shapiro, choreography by James Alsop, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The Chicago production is being billed as a pre-Broadway engagement, though no Broadway dates have yet been set.

After that – who knows! Fingers crossed it will sail over to London in style.

Javier Muñoz and The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada

© Joan Marcus