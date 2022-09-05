The Crucible at the National Theatre – first look rehearsal images

The National Theatre has released rehearsal shots today for the upcoming production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

The cast is led by Brendan Cowell (Yerma) as John Proctor, Erin Doherty (The Crown) as Abigail Williams, Eileen Walsh (Women on the Verge) as Elizabeth Proctor, Fisayo Akinade (Romeo and Juliet) as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson (Under Milk Wood) as Giles Corey and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk) as Danforth.

Completing the company are David Ahmad, Nathan Amzi, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Sophia Brown, Halle Brown, Anushka Chakravarti, Grace Cooper Milton, Rachelle Diedericks, Hero Douglas, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Jersey Blu Georgia, Aoife Haakenson, Colin Haigh, Una Herrmann, Martin Johnston, Evie Marner, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan, Ami Tredrea, Tilly Tremayne and Cadence Williams.





Brendan Cowell

© Johan Persson





Considered one of the most notable works of the last century, Miller's play follows the Salem Witch Trials and a group of townsfolk who fall into paranoid chaos.

Lyndsey Turner's production, running from 14 September to 5 November (with press night on 21 September) features design by Es Devlin, costumes by Catherine Fay and lighting by Tim Lutkin. Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design) and Paul Arditti (system design).





Una Hermann and Fisayo Akinade

© Johan Persson





The composer and arranger for the production is Caroline Shaw, and arranger and music director is Osnat Schmool. Fight director is Bret Young and Ita O'Brien and Louise Kempton for intimacy on set. Staff director is Blythe Stewart, and dialect coaches are Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder.

The production is also scheduled for an NT Live global broadcast on 26 January 2023.





Eileen Walsh

© Johan Persson

Alastair Parker and Fisayo Akinade

© Johan Persson

Erin Doherty and Brendan Cowell

© Johan Persson

Jersey Blu Georgia and Sophia Brown

© Johan Persson

Karl Johnson

© Johan Persson