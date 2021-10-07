The Choir of Man West End full cast revealed

The company and a new trailer for The Choir of Man in the West End have been revealed!

Featuring a variety of musical tunes from the likes of Guns ‘N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, the pub-based piece will run from 29 October (with an opening night on 9 November) at the Arts Theatre, currently booking to February 2022.

The show is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical arrangement and supervision by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler. The associate choreographer is Rachel Chapman and the associate musical director is Hollie Cassar. Further creatives may be revealed.

Appearing are Tom Brandon (original cast member) as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley (Thriller Live) as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett ( Witches of Eastwick) as the Joker, Alistair Higgins (US Tour cast member) as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston (original cast member, making his West End debut) as the Handyman, Richard Lock (US Tour) as the Beast, Mark Loveday (original cast member, making his West End debut) as the Barman, Ben Norris (The Archers) sd the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker (The Railway Children) as the Pub Bore.

Also joining the West End cast will be Matt Beveridge (US Tour cast) and George Bray (European tour of The Choir of Man). The band will be composed of Jack Hartigan as guitarist, Zami Jamil will play the violin, Emanuel Bonsu as drummer and Caleb Wilson as bassist.

It received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage when it ran at the London Wonderground this summer, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

