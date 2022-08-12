The Cher Show releases brand new production images

In celebration of the production's 100th performance, taking place tomorrow, Saturday 13 August, at Milton Keynes Theatre, The Cher Show has released brand new imagery.

Directed by Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Oti Mabuse, the musical features a book by Rick Elice alongside the back catalogue of Cher's hits from "I Got You Babe" to "Believe"

The company is led by Debbie Kurup (as Star), Danielle Steers (as Lady) and Millie O'Connell (as Babe), alongside Lucas Rush (as Sonny), Jake Mitchell (as Bob Mackie), Sam Ferriday (as Greg Allman) and Tori Scott (as Georgia), with Jordan Anderton, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Carla Bertran, Catherine Cornwall, Áine Curran, Sam Holden, Samantha Ivey, Aston Newman Hannington, Ingrid Olivia, Clayton Rosa, Chay Wills and Guy Woolf.









The production features costumes by Gabriella Slade, set design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.





Tickets for selected dates are available below.