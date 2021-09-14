The Book of Mormon unveils cast for West End return

Casting has been revealed for The Book of Mormon's West End return!

Leading the company for its return in November will be Dom Simpson as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley and Edward Baruwa.

The full company in London includes Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

It is co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw with design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian Macdevitt and sound by Brian Ronan.

According to the piece's publicists, writers Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez will be working to alter the show over the coming months after a private letter was sent to the creators from Black cast members, highlighting concerns around the presentation of stereotypes in the piece at a time when systemic racism is being confronted across the world.

The show will be back in the West End at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 15 November, and on tour from 12 October, starting at Cardiff's Millennium Centre.

Producer Scott Rudin, who recently received sustained criticism for his work practices over the last few decades, will no longer be attached to the piece and will not receive any further profits from the musical.

The show has also unveiled its tour cast, which we're covering here.