The Book of Mormon cancels West End performance due to local police investigation

The Book of Mormon has cancelled today's matinee performance in the West End.

In a statement released on social media, the production stated that: "Due to an ongoing police investigation in Leicester Square today (16th Sept), all roads around the Prince of Wales Theatre are closed. They are not expected to open before this afternoon and so the matinee performance of The Book of Mormon has, unfortunately, had to be cancelled."

A reported stabbing took place in the early hours of Friday morning, with the crime being widely reported on UK news.

The production continued: "Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase with more details. Further updates will be announced regarding this evening's performance."

The show has also cancelled its Monday performances both in the West End and on tour, due to the Queen's funeral.

We'll update this article when we hear more about the evening performance.