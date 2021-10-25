The Book of Dust stage adaptation reveals new dates and rehearsal images

New show dates and rehearsal images have been released for the stage version of Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage.

Based on the hit novel that follows on from the His Dark Materials trilogy and adapted by Bryony Lavery, the show features a cast comprised of Julie Atherton, Holly Atkins, Wendy Mae Brown, Pip Carter, Samuel Creasey, Ella Dacres, Ayesha Dharker, Heather Forster, Naomi Frederick, Richard James-Neale, John Light, Dearbhla Molloy, Tomi Ogbaro, Sid Sagar, Nick Sampson and Sky Yang.

On the creative team, co-Directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins with designs by Bob Crowley, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti, video designs are by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein and music by Grant Olding. James Cousins is also movement director, Kate Waters is fight director and illusions are by Filipe Carvalho. The casting director is Robert Sterne.

The piece now runs from 30 November (three days earlier than originally scheduled), with an extended closing date of 26 February 2022.

