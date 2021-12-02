The Book of Dust stage adaptation – first look photos

Production images have been released for The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage at the Bridge Theatre.

Based on Philip Pullman's hit novel that follows on from the His Dark Materials trilogy and adapted by Bryony Lavery, the show features a cast comprised of Julie Atherton, Holly Atkins, Wendy Mae Brown, Pip Carter, Samuel Creasey, Ella Dacres, Ayesha Dharker, Heather Forster, Naomi Frederick, Richard James-Neale, John Light, Dearbhla Molloy, Tomi Ogbaro, Sid Sagar, Nick Sampson and Sky Yang.

On the creative team, direction is by Nick Hytner, while co-directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins with designs by Bob Crowley, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti, video designs are by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein and music by Grant Olding. James Cousins is also movement director, Kate Waters is fight director and illusions are by Filipe Carvalho. The casting director is Robert Sterne.

The piece now runs from 30 November (three days earlier than originally scheduled), with an extended closing date of 26 February 2022.

Sid Sagar (Robbo), Holly Atkins (Mrs Savery), Tomi Ogbaro (Eric)

© Manuel Harlan

Sid Sagar (Customer 1), Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow) and Nick Sampson (Customer 2)

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead), Dearbhla Molloy (Sister Fenella) and Adiya Ijaha (Lyra)

© Manuel Harlan

Richard James Neale (Golden Monkey), Ayesha Dharker (Marisa Coulter), Naomi Frederick (Dr Hannah Relf) and Sid Sagar (Jesper)

© Manuel Harlan

Heather Forster (Asta), Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead) and Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow) – in canoe

© Manuel Harlan

Heather Forster (Asta), Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead), Dearbhla Molloy (Sister Fenella),Richard James Neale (Daemon)

© Manuel Harlan

Heather Forster (Asta), Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead), Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow), Sky Young (Ben)

© Manuel Harlan

Heather Forster (Asta), Holly Atkins (Sister Maria-Therese), Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead

© Manuel Harlan

Heather Forster (Asta) and Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead)

© Manuel Harlan

Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow), Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead)

© Manuel Harlan

Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow), Pip Carter (Gerard Bonneville), Julie Atherton (Hyena)

© Manuel Harlan

Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow), Holly Atkins (Tilda Vassara), Adiya Ijaha (Lyra)

© Manuel Harlan

Ella Dacres (Alice Parslow) and Sky Yang (Ben)

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead)

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead) and the company

© Manuel Harlan

Ayesha Dharker (Marisa Coulter)

© Manuel Harlan

Holly Atkins (Mrs Polstead) and Samuel Creasey (Malcolm Polstead)

© Manuel Harlan