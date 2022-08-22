The Band's Visit UK premiere announces casting

Casting has been unveiled for The Band's Visit's UK premiere.

Leading the company are award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, Miri Mesika.

They are joined by cast and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.

Michael Longhurst's production of the Tony Award-winning musical, making its European premiere, opens on 6 October 2022, with previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.

The production's creative team features musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Paul Groothuis, choreographer, movement director and intimacy director Yarit Dor, casting director Anna Cooper, musical director Tarek Merchant, associate director Orr Benezra-Segal, assistant musical director Natalie Pound, resident assistant director Dadiow Lin, cultural consultant Dr Lina Khatib, Arabic music consultant Attab Haddad and dialect coaches Khaled Abunaama and Caitlin Stegemoller.

Telling the story of musicians who mistakenly come to Israel from Egypt, the seven-time Tony winner has music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Itamar Moses.