The Artist world premiere stage adaptation set for 2023

A world premiere stage adaptation of the multi–Academy Award-winning film The Artist is officially in the works.

Presented by The McOnie Company, the production will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (King Kong), who will also co-adapt Michel Hazanavicius' screenplay alongside Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone).

Billed as a "celebration of classic black and white silent cinema", the piece is set in 1920s Hollywood and follows movie icon George Valentin and aspiring actress Peppy Miller.

McOnie commented: "Creating the world premiere stage adaptation of The Artist marks not only the start of a new era in my life as a theatremaker but also an arrival moment for The McOnie Company. I have held its development close to my heart for many years, having been mesmerised by the original film. Having the incredible support of Michel Hazanavicius, the mastermind behind the film, is incredibly important to me. The Artist shows us that, even within this noisy world, we can find our voice if we listen with our hearts, and it's an honour to bring this beloved story to the stage."

Hazanavicius added: "I'm really touched that my film might have given other artists the desire to make a show out of it. I'm thrilled that this show finally sees the light of day. I know how much work and perseverance this required. I congratulate all the wonderful artists who are getting on stage for a recreation of The Artist."

Following its 2011 release, The Artist went on to win five Oscars, seven BAFTAs and three Golden Globe Awards.

A workshop for the stage production will be held early next year, with a projected opening set for later in 2023. Further information on dates, venues and casting will be announced in due course.