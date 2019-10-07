The Antipodes at the National Theatre: Annie Baker in rehearsals with Conleth Hill, Arthur Darvill and Sinéad Matthews

Rehearsal photos have been unveiled for Annie Baker's brand new play The Antipodes, which opens in the National Theatre's Dorfman space later this month.

Baker directs her own show alongside Chloe Lamford (who also provides set and costume design). The piece is set around a conference table as a group of writers try to come up with a new story to tell. It is the third of Baker's plays to be staged at the venue, following John and The Flick.

Appearing in the production will be Matt Bardock (Casualty), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), Imogen Doel (The Tell-Tale Heart), Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Sinéad Matthews (The Starry Messenger), Stuart McQuarrie (Outlander) and Bill Milner (Son of Rambow).

The production runs until 23 November, and has lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Tom Gibbons.