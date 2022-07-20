Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed bringing A Christmas Carol-ish to Soho Theatre

Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) will return to the London stage later this year with A Christmas Carol-ish, which sees the Dickens classic retold by his comedy alter-ego Mr Swallow.

Running at Soho Theatre from 7 to 23 December, the show reunites much of the creative team behind previous Mr Swallow shows Houdini and Dracula!: Director Matt Peover, composer Oliver Birch, music supervisor Freddie Tapner, choreographer Emily Holt, and set and costume designer Fly Davis.

According to press material, "co-starring Mr Goldsworth (David Elms) and Jonathan (Kieran Hodgson), they are also joined by P&O Ferries favourite, lounge singer Rochelle Kelly (casting TBA). Jangle those jingles, devour those Christingles, it's time for some Christmas chaos!"

Mr Swallow said: "The hugest of thank yous to the Dickens estate for trusting me with this literary classic. I remember studying it at school and never really liking it. But it has been a real privilege getting to take the original text and change all the words, context and overall meaning such that it fits my very specific requirements. I'd also like to point out that this is the longest musical I (and possibly others) have ever written. Fingers crossed it's not the last!"

A Christmas Carol-ish is produced by Owen Donovan for Berk's Nest, in association with United Agents.