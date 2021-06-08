Tall Stories adapting Donaldson and Scheffler's The Smeds and The Smoos

Theatre company Tall Stories has announced a new stage production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's picture book The Smeds and the Smoos, which will premiere this autumn.

The story, which tells of two star-crossed aliens on a far-off planet, is being developed and previewed at Tall Stories' new studio space at Central Library, Islington before opening at the Rose Theatre Kingston from 27 to 31 October 2021.

It will subsequently tour, including a Christmas run at Leicester Curve (30 November to 9 January 2022).

Further touring dates will be announced soon.

Tall Stories have previously adapted Donaldson and Scheffler stories including The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The Snail and The Whale.

Julia Donaldson said: "I'm thrilled that the company is now developing The Smeds and the Smoos, with its cast of aliens and its Romeo-and-Juliet-type plot (except that my story has a happy ending). I can't wait to see the show, and I bet everyone's going to love it."

Axel Scheffler added: "I'm excited that Tall Stories will be bringing The Smeds and the Smoos to the stage this year. Bill and Janet's alien adventure feels very timely, as it's a tale about unity and we have all felt isolated over the last year."