Talawa Theatre to create new series using verbatim interviews from Black key and frontline workers

Talawa Theatre company is creating six brand new short pieces using verbatim interviews from Black key and frontline workers.

Entitled "Tales from the Front Line", the series will document the contribution of Black workers at the front line during the pandemic, made all the more significant in the wake of the Windrush scandal and Black Lives Matter movement.

The six pieces will be available on Talawa's website this autumn.

Michael Buffong, Talawa's artistic director, has said: "If not for Covid-19, we would find our lives dominated by Brexit and the Windrush scandal.

"Covid-19 has exposed the fact those people most affected by these hostilities are the ones who are keeping the country alive, sustained and functioning. We want to gather and share these powerful stories from the front line to ensure that these contributions by Black British people cannot be erased from the historical record."