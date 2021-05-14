Sutton Foster replaces Megan Mullally in Anything Goes at the Barbican

Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster will replace Megan Mullally in the upcoming revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican.

Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot also star in the piece, which will open on 23 July (rescheduled from 5 June) for a strictly limited run until 17 October.

They will be joined by Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, alongside Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, will return to helm a brand new version of the show. The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music supervisor Stephen Ridley and wig designer Campbell Young.

Tickets are on sale now.