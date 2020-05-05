Sunday in the Park with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in the West End postponed until 2021

The West End run of Sunday in the Park with George has been postponed, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, leading man Jake Gyllenhaal said: "Though it may not come as a surprise to many, we have been forced to postpone Sunday in The Park with George at the Savoy this summer. London is like a second home to me and I was so excited to be spending the season in that beautiful city finally bringing our production to the West End. But, in accordance with science, we're going to have to wait.

"We will find another Sunday to bring our Sunday to you before too long. Thank you to everyone who already bought tickets (all that will be handled, not to worry) and I hope to see you all in the theater when this moment has passed. Until then, please stay safe and don't worry: the beard will be back. Bigger and burlier than Broadway."

Lead stars Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford were due to return to Sarna Lapine's production, having previously appeared in the musical in New York at the Hudson Theatre in 2017. It was scheduled to run at the Savoy Theatre from 5 June to 5 September, with new dates for the piece to be announced.

Ashford added: "As we all do our part to make the world a safe place for ourselves and our neighbours, it is with a heavy heart that this production of Sunday In The Park With George is postponed. I believe at the end of this storm, we will be together again in "our perfect park" on a beautiful Sunday. "

The Pulitzer Prize-winning piece, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, follows Georges Seurat as he tries to complete his famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

It initially ran on Broadway in 1984 and won two Tony Awards, going on to win two Olivier Awards when it had its London premiere in 1990 including Best New Musical. The revival at the Savoy would have marked 30 years since the original UK production.