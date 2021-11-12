Strictly Come Dancing announces plans for musicals week

Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled plans for its musicals week, taking place next week.

A fan favourite, the week will see the BBC show celebrate all things musical theatre while the remaining contestants perform their finest routines in front of the judges and audiences at home.

In an extra special move, WhatsOnStage will be collaborating with BBC Sounds – the presenters of Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast Joe Sugg and Kim Winston will be taking over our Instagram page providing an exclusive backstage look at all things Strictly.

Next Sunday, the star of the recent Everybody's Talking About Jamie big-screen adaptation Max Harwood will be joined by The Feeling to present a rendition of "Out of The Darkness" during the results show, while the weekend will also see the professionals perform to numbers from Cabaret and Wicked.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie continues to wow audiences on its ongoing tour, with plans for a north American premiere early next year.

We'll be providing details on what numbers each star will perform next week.