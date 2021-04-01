Streaming platform launched with new piece featuring Sierra Boggess and Christopher Wheeldon

A new international streaming platform has been launched by TheaterMania and AudienceView.

Titled TheaterManiaStreaming, the site features a variety of custom shows and captured productions that can be bought on-demand or through a regular subscription.

Most recently unveiled is A New Stage, a dance-music hybrid curated by Tiler Peck and featuring Lil Buck, Sierra Boggess, Brooklyn Mack, and the Syncopated Ladies.

Choreographers involved are Chloe Arnold, Jennifer Weber and Christopher Wheeldon.

Watch the trailer here:

For anyone looking for something to keep the kids entertained over Easter, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper fronts Sleep Squad, created by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, is directed by WhatsOnStage Award-nominated Jennifer Weber and Drama Desk-nominated Lee Overtree. The piece is the perfect pre-bedtime ritual for anyone between the age of four and 12.

There is also an intense version of Christopher Carter Sanderson's film telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth available here.