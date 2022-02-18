Storm Eunice leads to cancelled shows and closed theatres

UK theatres are reacting to adverse weather conditions as Storm Eunice rages across the land.

We will update this page as more closures come in but it is worth stressing that the storm is set to subside by mid-afternoon, so the evening should be a lot less turbulent.

Shakespeare's Globe has released a statement this morning stating: "Due to the severe weather warning this morning, Friday 18 February, we have made the difficult decision to close our building today and cancel all activity." Ticket holders will be contacted by the venue.

The Mayflower in Southampton has cancelled the matinee performance of The Book of Mormon, saying: "Following the announcement of the Met Office Red weather warning, we have decided to cancel the 2.30pm performance of the show today, Friday 18 February. We ask that customers DO NOT call the box office.

"The theatre will be in touch with all affected customers to rearrange tickets for another performance. We will continue to follow local advice and inform customers as soon as possible if this evening's performance will not go ahead."

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and LAMDA have closed, while the RSC has stated it will remain open, the venue added: "If you're unable to attend this evening's performance of Much Ado About Nothing due to adverse weather conditions or travel disruptions, please contact us by 2pm on [email protected] and we'll be happy to offer you an exchange or credit voucher."

Aldeburgh's Jubilee Hall has stated: "Due to the red level weather warning, tonight's performance of When The Long Trick's Over is cancelled. We'll be contacting all those who have booked tickets and hope tomorrow's performances will go ahead as scheduled