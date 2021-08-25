Stockard Channing, Tamsin Greig and Rebecca Night to star in Hampstead Theatre shows

The Hampstead Theatre has unveiled two big productions carrying it through to the new year.

Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night will perform in the Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘night, Mother by Marsha Norman, which will be revived after first appearing at the venue in 1985. where it plays from 22 October until 4 December 2021 (after the conclusion of The Memory of Water).

Roxana Silbert will direct Norman's play, which follows a mother-daughter relationship. Also on the creative team are designer Ti Green, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer John Leonard, voice and dialect coach Stephen Kemble and assistant director Nikhil Vyas.

Tamsin Greig, of Episodes and The West Wing fame, will star in Alan Plater's comedy Peggy For You, which runs from 10 December until 29 January 2022. Richard Wilson directs the piece, which was first seen at the Hampstead in 1999. Peggy for You's creative team is to be revealed.

Silbert, artistic director of Hampstead Theatre, said: "I am delighted to be announcing the final productions from this pandemic year, both from our Hampstead Original series. Brilliant plays attract brilliant artists and I am proud to be producing plays with extraordinary parts for women with extraordinary talent and welcoming Richard back to stage directing."