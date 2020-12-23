Stick Man stage show available to stream after early closure

Freckle Productions' stage adaptation of Stick Man will be available to stream this Christmas after it was forced to close early.

Filmed at the final performance at the Rose Theatre Kingston last week, just before London moved into Tier 3, the 'made-for-TV' version of the show will be available for a limited period.

Written by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man centres on the adventures of a stick who is inadvertently carried away from his family. Can he make it home in time for Christmas?

The Stick Man stream is available to book, for a minimum payment of £20, for a 24-hour viewing period on a chosen date. Bookings can be made via the Rose Theatre website until 3 January.