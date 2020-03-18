Steven Spielberg's West Side Story film: first look photos at the new movie

Initial photos from the upcoming West Side Story film have been released by Variety.

Joining the two leads Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the film will be Ant-Man and Midnight in Paris' Corey Stoll and three-time Tony-nominee Brian dʼArcy James, who was the original King George in Hamilton at the Public Theater. Broadway stars Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will play Anita, Josh Andrés Rivera (Hamilton) will play Chino and David Alvarez (Billy Elliot: The Musical) will play Bernardo. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie, will take on the role of Valentina – a new character based on shop owner Doc. You can have a first look at the cast in costume below.

Set in 1950s New York, the classic musical tells of the gang rivalry between the New York Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. It is loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and features classic numbers including "I Feel Pretty", "Something's Coming", "America", "Cool" and "Tonight". It has music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and conception and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The Sharks ensemble in the film includes David Aviles Morales, Yesenia Ayala, María Alejandra Castillo, Annelise Cepero, Andrei Chagas, Jeanette Delgado, Kelvin Delgado, Gaby Diaz, Yurel Echezarreta, Adriel Flete, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Ana Isabelle, Melody Martí, Ilda Mason, Juliette Feliciano Ortiz, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Julius Anthony Rubio, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Sebastian Serra, Gabriela Soto, Ricky Ubeda, Tanairi Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Isabella Ward, and Ricardo Zayas.

The Jets include Brianna Abruzzo, Kyle Allen, Kyle Coffman, Ben Cook, Harrison Coll, Kevin Csolak, Kellie Drobnick, Julian Elia, Myles Erlick, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Mike Faist, John Michael Fiumara, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Garett Hawe, Patrick Higgins, Sean Harrison Jones, Eloise Kropp, Lauren Leach, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Ezra Menas, Adriana Pierce, Brittany Pollack, Daniel Patrick Russell, Talia Ryder, Jonalyn Saxer, Halli Toland, and Maddie Ziegler.

The film is due to be released in December 2020.