Stephen Schwartz: 'I'm shocked and appalled at how the UK government has abandoned commercial theatre'

Stephen Schwartz, the prolific composer of Wicked, The Prince of Egypt, Pippin and more, came to London late last month to visit the theatre scene in the capital, and we had the chance to chat to the prolific musical maker.

Stopping by the London revival of Pippin (playing into October), Schwartz reflected on the hit production of his classic musical (reinterpreted for eight performers), while also lambasting the UK government for their inaction in supporting commercial theatre.

You can watch the first of our three videos below – with more to come as Schwartz' work is celebrated in the latest episode of The Theatre Channel, arriving later this month.



