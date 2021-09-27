Stephen Mangan to play Scrooge in Old Vic's A Christmas Carol with further casting announced

Stephen Mangan (The Green Wing, Episodes) will take on the lead role in the Old Vic's upcoming production of A Christmas Carol.

The Tony Award-winning production, which picked up five awards from five nominations last night, will play from 13 November at the central London venue. Dickens' text follows a grumpy miser who finds redemption after being berated by ghosts at night.

Matthew Warchus' production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video by Simon Baker and movement by Lizzi Gee.

Casting is by Jessica Ronane, with musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Arth and second associate direction by Josh Seymour.

Full casting for the show is to be revealed, with the piece also starring Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).