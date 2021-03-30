Stephen Fry joins cast of BBC's U.Me: The Musical

Casting has been announced for the premiere of U.Me: The Musical, which will be premiere on 12 May on the BBC World Service. The show will also be available as a podcast via BBC Sounds.

Stephen Fry will be the special guest narrator, joining lead actors Anoushka Lucas (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Rose and Martin Sarreal (Here Lies Love) as Ryo.

U.Me: The Musical is billed as "an international love story staged for radio and podcast, based around two young people on opposite sides of the world who meet online and make a true connection."

The wider cast features Nicole Deon and Kevin Shen as Alyssa and Kenji, as well as students from Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). They will be accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

U.Me: The Musical features music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson, a book by Simon Pitts and Theo Jamieson, with music production by Steve Levine. Casting is by Will Burton.

Stephen Fry said: "Many of our storytellers were cut off from income streams during the pandemic, but leaving themselves vulnerable in every way is something they're used to. Many have continued to create, unpaid and in isolation, documenting these extraordinary times so that we and those that come after would be able to understand this moment in a way that is truthful, universal and profound."