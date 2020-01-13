Stephanie J Block re-schedules London solo concerts at Cadogan Hall

Stephanie J Block has re-scheduled her two solo concerts at Cadogan Hall in 2020, following a date clash.

Block said in a statement: "Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict with a new show I'm working on, I'm sadly now unable to make my concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 12 April. But the good news is I've been working hard with the producers and Cadogan Hall over the last 48 hours to move my concert date to Sunday 30 August 2020.

"Everyone's tickets have automatically been moved over to the corresponding matinee or evening performance on the 30 August, and you should all be getting an email or contacted very soon. If you can't make the new date please contact your point of sale to request a refund.

"Thank you for your understanding and I really can't wait to be back and see you all on 30th August 2020 at Cadogan Hall."

Block will be performing on Broadway during this time, with show info expected to be announced soon. She recently won a Tony Award for her performance in The Cher Show on Broadway, has previous credits including The Boy From Oz, Wicked, Falsettos, Little Miss Sunshine and 9 to 5.