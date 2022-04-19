WhatsOnStage Logo
Starry musical workshop – in photos

The fan favourite show is finally headed to the stage

Milo McCarthy
© Danny Kaan

Some photos from the workshop production of Starry have been released.

Mapping the life of the iconic painter Vincent van Gogh, the show has been in development since 2017, the show was a big hit when its concept album was released in 2020.

The cast for the workshop includes musical theatre stars Jamie Muscato (Heathers) as Vincent van Gogh, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Theo van Gogh, Aaron Teoh (But, I'm a Cheerleader) as Toulouse Lautrec, Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) as Jo Bonger, Reggie Mccarthy (Transfied) as Emile Bernar, and Adrian Hansel (Guys and Dolls) as Paul Gaugin, as well as Natalie Paris (Six).

The company
© Danny Kaan

Dean Johnson (First Dates) directed the workshop, with choreography by Nileeka Bose, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith, design by Simon Kenny, video and projection design by George Reeve and casting by Sarah Jane Price. The workshop had stage management by Nick Egan.

The show will now look to have a world premiere in London in 2023 – keep an eye out for more news!

Natalie Paris and Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Natalie Paris
© Danny Kaan
Milo McCarthy, Natalie Paris
© Danny Kaan
Maiya Quansah-Breed
© Danny Kaan
Maiya Quansah-Breed and Dean John-Wilson
© Danny Kaan
Jordan Li-Smith and band
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Jordan Li-Smith and Dean Johnson
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson
© Danny Kaan
Jamie Muscato, Adrian Hansel
© Danny Kaan
Ameena Hamid
© Danny Kaan
Dean John-Wilson
© Danny Kaan
Adrian Hansel
© Danny Kaan
Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Adrian Hansel, Dean Johnson and Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato
© Danny Kaan
Aaron Teoh, Milo McCarthy, Natalie Paris
© Danny Kaan
