Starry musical workshop – in photos

Some photos from the workshop production of Starry have been released.

Mapping the life of the iconic painter Vincent van Gogh, the show has been in development since 2017, the show was a big hit when its concept album was released in 2020.

The cast for the workshop includes musical theatre stars Jamie Muscato (Heathers) as Vincent van Gogh, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Theo van Gogh, Aaron Teoh (But, I'm a Cheerleader) as Toulouse Lautrec, Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) as Jo Bonger, Reggie Mccarthy (Transfied) as Emile Bernar, and Adrian Hansel (Guys and Dolls) as Paul Gaugin, as well as Natalie Paris (Six).

The company

© Danny Kaan

Dean Johnson (First Dates) directed the workshop, with choreography by Nileeka Bose, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith, design by Simon Kenny, video and projection design by George Reeve and casting by Sarah Jane Price. The workshop had stage management by Nick Egan.

The show will now look to have a world premiere in London in 2023 – keep an eye out for more news!

Natalie Paris and Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Natalie Paris

© Danny Kaan

Milo McCarthy, Natalie Paris

© Danny Kaan

Maiya Quansah-Breed

© Danny Kaan

Maiya Quansah-Breed and Dean John-Wilson

© Danny Kaan

Jordan Li-Smith and band

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Jordan Li-Smith and Dean Johnson

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson

© Danny Kaan

Jamie Muscato, Adrian Hansel

© Danny Kaan

Ameena Hamid

© Danny Kaan

Dean John-Wilson

© Danny Kaan

Adrian Hansel

© Danny Kaan

Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Adrian Hansel, Dean Johnson and Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan

Adrian Hansel and Jamie Muscato

© Danny Kaan