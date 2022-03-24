Van Gogh musical Starry to have workshop from this month ahead of 2023 world premiere

Exclusive: Matt Dahan and Kelly D'Angelo's cult hit musical Starry will finally be making its way to the UK stage!

A workshop production, produced by Ameena Hamid (co-producer of The Wiz), will take place from late March to early April. Mapping the life of the iconic painter Vincent van Gogh. Having been in development since 2017, the show was a big hit when its concept album was released in 2020.

The cast for the workshop includes musical theatre stars Jamie Muscato (Heathers) as Vincent van Gogh, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Theo van Gogh, Aaron Teoh (But, I'm a Cheerleader) as Toulouse Lautrec, Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) as Jo Bonger, Reggie Mccarthy (Transfied) as Emile Bernar, and Adrian Hansel (Guys and Dolls) as Paul Gaugin.

Dean Johnson (First Dates) will direct the workshop, with choreography by Nileeka Bose, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith, design by Simon Kenny, video and projection design by George Reeve and casting by Sarah Jane Price.

The workshop has stage management by Nick Egan. The show will look to have a world premiere in London in 2023.