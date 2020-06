Stars came out in force to sport their new "The Show Must Go On" merchandise.

T-shirts, notebooks and more, featuring the logos from 16 West End shows, are available to raise funds for a number of stagey charities while lockdowns continue.

So far, the campaign has raised more than £125,000 for charity,

They are available here.

Judi Dench



Vikki Stone



Beverley Knight



Rachel Tucker



Tom Read Wilson