Stage stars join new Game of Thrones prequel series

Stage stars have joined the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

Game of Thrones has had a habit of catapulting theatre regulars into the limelight – one need only look at Kit Harington, Richard Madden or Gwendoline Christie as prime examples.

It looks as though this will happen once again with the prequel – as casting directors tap into the deep wellspring of talent that the stage community in the UK provides.

It was announced today that Rhys Ifans (A Christmas Carol), Steve Toussaint (Father Comes Home From the Wars), Eve Best (Love in Idleness) and Sonoya Mizuno will all join the series. Mizuno was a sturdy presence in Cary Joji Fukunaga's Maniac on Netflix and brilliant in Alex Garland's Devs. UK theatre appearances include The World's Greatest Show at Greenwich Dance and the Royal Opera House.

They join a previously revealed quartet of performers – Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen the First, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Filming is set to begin in England in April.

Good news for theatre is at an all-time low right now (given the pandemic), so being able to see performers get a chance to wow on an international stage and broadcast theatre's vital role in developing and platforming talent is a nice thing.