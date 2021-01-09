Watch a stage and screen star's appearances on The Masked Singer

A stage and screen star has been unmasked on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer.

We'll reveal the name below the video, but Swan was sent home following an audience vote and a judge decision. Swan sang "I Am What I Am" – famously introduced in the musical La Cage aux Folles before being sung by Gloria Gaynor as a big disco single.

The judges had a hunch that Swan was a member of a girl band (they guessed Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls) but were well off the mark until just before the very ed.

As per Jonathan Ross' final guess, the singer was in fact Martine McCutcheon! She has starred in a variety of shows including taking on the lead role of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady at the National Theatre (winning an Olivier Award in the process). Other credits include Love Actually and Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang). She trained at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Watch McCutcheon sing Shania Twain from the first episode here.