Stage comedy Windfall to have UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse

Hit comedy Windfall will be staged in London early next year.

The show, which follows five downtrodden office workers who decide to risk it all on a $500million lottery ticket and discover the worst things about themselves in the process, is penned by Scooter Pietsch and was seen in New York earlier this year. It made its world premiere in 2016 in Arkansas, directed by Jason Alexander.

Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong) is on directing duties for the show's run at Southwark Playhouse in London, with casting to be revealed. The UK premiere production features set and costume design by Rachel Stone, lighting by Robbie Butler, fight direction by Dave Nolan and assistant direction by Eleanor Fanyinka.

The piece will open in previews from Thursday 9 February and plays for five weeks until Saturday 11 March. Tickets are available via the Southwark Playhouse website.

Pietsch is also an Emmy-nominated composer and musical artist, having worked on thousands of major TV episodes during his career.