Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott on The Vicar of Dibley, has died

Veteran actor Trevor Peacock, perhaps best known for his role as Jim Trott in The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 89.

While beloved for his appearances on TV, Peacock was involved in a deluge of hit stage productions on both sides of the Atlantic. Peacock worked closely with the Royal Exchange in Manchester, writing and appearing in shows at the venue after it opened in 1976. He also appeared in a variety of RSC productions, including Henry IV, Parts I and II, Henry V, Sherlock Holmes and The Merry Wives of Windsor across the 1970s. He also played The Cowardly Lion in the RSC's 1988 Wizard of Oz.

Since 2000, Peacock has appeared in Hobson's Choice at the Royal Exchange, as well as Dominic Cooke's The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

From 1994, Peacock played the role of Jim Trott for 13 years, while also appearing in several BBC Shakespeare series recordings.

What might not be known is that Peacock was also a songwriter – he penned the '60s classic "Mrs Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter". He wrote the lyrics for the musical show Passion Flower Hotel as well as a musical based on the Andy Capp cartoon strip.

Peacock died following a dementia-related illness.