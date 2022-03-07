Stage and screen star Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Actress Lynda Baron, known for Come Outside, Open All Hours and EastEnders, has died aged 82.

Though revered by many for her TV appearances, including her lengthy stints on hit TV programmes, Baron was a regular stage performer, having appeared in the 1987 production of Follies at the National Theatre, as well as In Celebration opposite Orlando Bloom and Rookery Nook at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

The 1987 Follies revival saw Baron appear as Stella Deems alongside Diana Rigg, Daniel Massey, Julia McKenzie and David Healy. In 1993 she took on the lead role in a Gloucester Everyman revival of Gypsy,

Further credits included An Inspector Calls, Stepping Out, Entertaining Mr Sloane and The Full Monty, with her most recent appearance in Stevie alongside Zoë Wanamaker which ran in both Chichester and London at the Hampstead Theatre.