Southwark Playhouse announces UK premiere cast of Windfall

The complete cast has been revealed for the forthcoming UK premiere of Windfall at Southwark Playhouse.

Written by Scooter Pietsch and directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong), the "chaotic comedy" has previously been seen at the Bay Street Theater in New York in 2022 and at Arkansas Repertory Theater in 2016. It follows five downtrodden office workers who decide to risk it all on a $500 million lottery ticket.

The cast includes Judith Amsenga (Cluedo), Audrey Anderson (Noises Off), Jack Bennett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Joanne Clifton (The Addams Family), Wesley Griffith (Cluedo) and Gabriel Paul (The Play That Goes Wrong).

The production also features set and costume design by Rachel Stone, lighting design by Robbie Butler and fight direction by Dave Nolan, with Eleanor Fanyinka as assistant director.

Windfall runs from 9 February to 11 March, with a press night set for 14 February. Tickets are on sale below.