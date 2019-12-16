Sophie Isaacs joins West End cast of Six the Musical

Heathers and Goldilocks star Sophie Isaacs will join the cast of Six in the West End, it has been announced.

Isaacs will appear the show as Katherine Howard from 21 January, following her run in The London Palladium's pantomime. She takes over from Vicki Manser who will be performing as the alternate in the tour of Beautiful.

The current West End cast is Jarneia Richard-Noel (as Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (dance captain/understudy).

The show is currently on a UK tour and is booking at the Arts Theatre until July 2020, with a Broadway transfer commencing in February 2020.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.