Sonia Friedman announces new West End Lates series at the Ambassadors Theatre

Sonia Friedman Productions has announced a new series of late-night shows at the Ambassadors Theatre.

With all performances beginning at 9.30pm, with the first night on 23 April seeing Bridget Christie, Richard Gadd and more performing together, while 21 May will see Suzi Ruffell and Fern Brady bringing comedy to the Ambassadors.

On 18 June, Jamali Maddix and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform, while on 16 July Ed Gamble and Jen Brister will be joined by special guests to be announced. On 30 April stage and screen star Crystal Rasmussen will perform her cabaret in the theatre, while Diane Chorley will present songs and comedy on 28 May. On 29 May, choirboy comedian Lloyd Griffith will entertain audiences, and Kieran Hodgson will bring two shows playing on consecutive nights from 2 and 3 June.

The Cocoa Butter Club will showcase performers of colour on 12 June, while on 19 and 20 June Frisky and Mannish will take to the stage.

Friedman said: "In these uncertain times, we all need more opportunities to laugh, to be dazzled and to be entertained. And that's why I'm so deeply passionate about the eclectic and exciting mix of late night programming my team and I have curated to run as part of the ‘SFP at the Ambassadors' season. From world-class stand-up comedians to the most glamorous drag queens around, these late night shows are the exact escape we've all been looking for."