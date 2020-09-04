Songs for a New World musical to be performed live at The London Palladium

Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World is to be presented in two socially distanced live shows on 11 October.

Brown's song cycle-stroke-musical, his first show, explores the lives, loves and choices of various people across the world. Earlier this year it was presented digitally, with the piece now being performed live with the cast on stage.

Appearing will be David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future), with direction by Séimí Campbell. Further creative team members are to be revealed.

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said today: "It's a total joy to announce a return to live performance with the first musical to return to the West End - Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World for just two performances. To be able to share in the power of collective experience with these incredible performers and an audience together again for the first time in over six months reminds us why our industry is so vital."

The London Palladium was last used for performances during Andrew Lloyd Webber's trial show starring Beverley Knight – you can read more about that experience here.

In line with existing government rules, the production (which is presented twice on 11 October) will feature a socially distanced audience – all of whom must wear face masks. Full details will be sent to ticket holders, with the show on sale now here.