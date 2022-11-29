Sondheim's Old Friends to be broadcast on the BBC this Christmas

Some Sondheim for Christmas!

The mega Sondheim tribute concert staged in the West End will be presented on the BBC and iPlayer, it has been announced.

The special event, which took place in February of this year, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

It was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.

You can read our special review of the event here.

Dates and times for the BBC Two broadcast and subsequent iPlayer release are to be revealed by the Channel. We'll keep you updated with more news as it comes in.

