SOLT and UK Theatres bring together lead charities to create industry-wide support network site
The network will go live today and helps create a united front during theatre closures and the coronavirus crisis
SOLT and UK Theatres have created a new umbrella microsite to provide more information about theatre charities across the UK.
The site, theatresupport.info, went live today and aims to help those in the arts who are suffering as a result of venue closures and loss of employment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The site will continue to be updated with resources and advice, as work is on-going to help the many thousands of institutions and people affected in the industry.
The charities involved are:
Acting for Others
Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF)
Actors' Children's Trust (ACT)
The Actors' Church
Dance Professionals Fund
Equity Charitable Trust
Funds for Freelancers
Grand Order of Water Rats
Help Musicians
Make A Difference Trust (MAD)
Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund
Royal Theatrical Fund
Stage One New Producers
Theatre Chaplaincy UK
Until the Curtain Rises
UK Theatre