SOLT and UK Theatres bring together lead charities to create industry-wide support network site

SOLT and UK Theatres have created a new umbrella microsite to provide more information about theatre charities across the UK.

The site, theatresupport.info, went live today and aims to help those in the arts who are suffering as a result of venue closures and loss of employment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The site will continue to be updated with resources and advice, as work is on-going to help the many thousands of institutions and people affected in the industry.

The charities involved are:

Acting for Others

Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF)

Actors' Children's Trust (ACT)

The Actors' Church

Dance Professionals Fund

Equity Charitable Trust

Funds for Freelancers

Grand Order of Water Rats

Help Musicians

Make A Difference Trust (MAD)

Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund

Royal Theatrical Fund

Stage One New Producers

Theatre Chaplaincy UK

Until the Curtain Rises

UK Theatre